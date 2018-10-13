Second Amendment Rally In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma gun laws are taking center stage Saturday, with groups on both sides responding.
The group OK2A gathered near John Williams Way and Riverside for what they’re calling a “peaceful, legal event” to show support for the Second Amendment.
The event starts at 10:00 a.m.
They also encourage anyone participating to leave their firearms in their locked vehicles, adding that the open carry of handguns would only divert attention from the peaceful intention of the rally.
Another group, Moms Demand Action, will be meeting at the home of one of their members to discuss a response to the OK2A rally.
In a news release, the group says it declines to participate in the event, but it will focus instead on training its leaders to help end gun violence.