Crime
Tulsa Police Investigating Armed Robbery
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar location on 6721 E. Admiral Pl.
According to officers, a female suspect entered the store and placed some items in under her shirt. The suspect then approached the register with a yellow bandana over her face and pulled out a pistol. Officers say when the clerk did not move fast enough the suspect hit her on the head with the gun.
The suspect was last seen heading east. She is described as a white female possibly in her 30's, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.