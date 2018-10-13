Local Rapper Shot At While Selling CDs In SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - An aspiring artist was shot at while trying to share his work Saturday afternoon in southeast Oklahoma City.
The victim is a local rapper who goes by his stage name OG Flowbama.
“I'm just trying to represent Oklahoma. You know what I'm saying? The best I can, try to be a good example for these youngsters,” OG Flowbama said.
However, the rapper said it was a young person who took advantage of him near Del City.
“I was pulling up and I was promoting my CD. The dude told me he liked it,” the rapper said.
OG Flowbama said he thought the man was about to make a purchase, but things took a violent turn.
The victim said the man pulled out a gun.
“He stuck a pistol in my face. You know what I’m saying? He was just a youngster. He's a kid. He's a kid,” the victim said.
That’s when police said the rapper began to drive away, but was shot at by the gunman.
OG Flowbama is unharmed, but his car took two shots and the tires were blown out.
Oklahoma City police said the suspect ran off after shooting.
“Do something better with your life. You could have killed somebody today and if you would have they would come and take your life forever and then we both gone,” OG Flowbama said.
Police think the suspect was trying to carjack OG Flowbama.