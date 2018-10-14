Crime
Man Shot During Attempted Carjacking, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in the hospital after being shot at a Tulsa convenience store.
Tulsa police say they responded to a QuikTrip near 61st and Highway 169 at around 4:00 a.m. Sunday and found a man shot in both arms.
They say the victim told them someone tried to carjack him at a different QT near 61st and Memorial. He told officers that, when he tried to close his door and drive off, the man shot at him, police say.
The victim was able to drive to the second QT and call for help.
Police say his injuries are not life threatening.