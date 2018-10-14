Crime
Tulsa Police Arrest Driver Of Stolen Car After Chase Through Brookside
Sunday, October 14th 2018, 7:14 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after police say he stole a car and led officers on a chase through Brookside.
Tulsa police say an officer ran the tag of a car parked at the QuikTrip near 71st and Riverside on Saturday night and discovered the car had been stolen.
Police say they tried to speak to the driver and that’s when he took off, leading them on a ten-minute chase.
Officers brought the chase to a stop with spike strips near 15th and Peoria, where they arrested the driver.