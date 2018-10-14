Olive Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Active Attacker Response Course
OLIVE, Oklahoma - The Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Creek County hosted the Texas State University ALERRT Active Attack Integrated Response (AAIR) course this weekend
AAIR is a course designed to help all emergency response agencies communicate and cooperate more effectively during an active shooter event.
10 agencies participated in the program from Lincoln County and Creek County. Oklahoma State Senator James Leewright was also in attendance.
“We would like to give a special thanks to the Olive School for the use of the buildings and breakfast, Senator James Leewright for attending and supporting our program, Josephs Fine Foods and Happy Corner Store for the lunch specials, Crossroads Pipeline Services for the drinking water and the instructors for the excellent knowledge and experience shared with us,” said Olive VFD on Facebook.
The course was funded by a U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance grant.