Crime
Woman In Jail After Shooting Boyfriend Outside Tulsa Apartment
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman is in jail after a shooting that sent her boyfriend to the hospital.
Police say Kewana Scales shot her boyfriend three times on Saturday at an apartment complex near 35th Street and South 129th East Avenue.
When investigators caught up with Scales, they say she told them she felt her boyfriend was going to kill her.
They say she admitted that he never threatened her but that it was just a feeling. Scales faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.