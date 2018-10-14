Oklahoma Teen With Cerebral Palsy Crowned Homecoming Queen
NEWALLA, Oklahoma - Having cerebral palsy might seem limiting but not for one high school senior at Little Axe. Kamryn James doesn’t let her condition hold her back, succeeding in anything she sets her mind to, including her latest crowning moment.
Last year, Kamryn cheered on the Little Axe Indians from the sidelines.
“She was way loud,” remembers her older brother Britton James. “She ended up being the good luck charm, we went to the playoffs that year. It was awesome.”
Being a part of the cheerleading squad is just one of the many achievements the high school senior has met.
“I think she inspires a lot of people in that way,” said Angela Hilton, Kamryn’s mother.
Kamryn suffers from cerebral palsy caused by a traumatic brain injury when she was six weeks old. Not expected survive, she beat the odds even then.
“She's a fighter and she fought right past that,” Hilton said.
And she continues to do so, winning medals and ribbons in the Special Olympics since the third grade, to even starring in a ZumbaAtomic video several years ago during the Harlem Shuffle craze. But perhaps her biggest moment to date, is being crowned homecoming queen this year.
“I balled like a baby, everyone there I knew was pretty much teary eyed, but we were very proud,” Hilton said.
This time big brother was the one on the sidelines, cheering her on.
“It was a tear jerker for sure,” he said. “I always thought about something like this happening but to actually see it, it was just unexplainable. It makes my heart full.”
At home on Sunday, Kamryn is all smiles as she shows off her crown, still amazed at what she’s accomplished.
“It's kind of like shock to me,” she said.
But it’s not a shock to those who know and love her most.
“She can do anything she wants to and nothing's going to stop her,” her brother said.
After graduation, Kamryn says she wants to hang out with her mom for a while and then one day have a job. She also plans to walk on her own someday.