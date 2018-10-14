2 Longtime Criminals Behind Bars After High-Speed Chase Ends In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two longtime criminals are back behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase from Yukon to Oklahoma City Saturday.
It started when a Yukon police officer noticed a car with defective parts and an expired plate in Yukon.
“He initiates his lights and of course the vehicle didn't stop,” Yukon Police Captain Zach Robertson said.
Instead of pulling over for police, the car only went faster.
“The vehicle went to Bethany, went all the way to Warr Acres, went to Oklahoma City. Our officers of course were giving chase to that vehicle. They were hitting speeds of 100 miles per hour,” Robertson said.
The high-speed chase finally ended in southwest Oklahoma City.
“The driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle, however, our officer, Officer Ellis, was able to apprehend that suspect by deploying a taser,” Robertson said.
The driver, Michael Smith, told police he tried to run because he had warrants for his arrest.
The passenger, Jason Stark, also had warrants.
Both men have been behind bars several times in numerous Oklahoma Counties.
Their past charges include drug possession, possession of a stolen vehicle and countless traffic violations.
Police say marijuana, and meth were found in the car Saturday.
A person in Bethany also found a bag full of drugs and guns which police think the suspects threw out during the chase.
As Smith and Stark sit in the Canadian County Jail awaiting charges, Yukon Police say they're thankful no one was hurt.
“It’s extremely dangerous. Any time you have somebody going 100 miles per hour you're putting other people at risk,” Robertson said.
The two men are being held under complaints of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and previous warrants.