OKC House Catches Fire After Dogs Turn On Range
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Fire Department says a home on the southwest side caught fire after large dogs accidentally turned on the range.
According to OKCFD, firefighters responded to the home in the 2100 block of Southwest 27th Street just before 7:20 p.m. Firefighters said everyone was out of the home prior to their arrival at the scene.
OKCFD determined the fire was accidental after learning the dogs were trying to jump onto the range to get to a cake. When the range turned on it caught the plastic cake container on fire, sparking a small fire.
No major injuries were reported. The homeowner was checked at the scene for possible smoke inhalation and didn't need to be transported.
OKCFD says there was very little fire damage, but there was smoke damage throughout the home. They estimate a $5,000 loss.