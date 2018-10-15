Chilly Monday Across Northeast Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Chilly weather will remain for the next 24 to 48 hours as a strong cold front moved across the state yesterday bringing much colder weather to Oklahoma. Some post frontal precip will remain likely this morning on the back side of the surface front and ahead of the main upper level trough. Most of this will remain slightly southeast of the Tulsa metro but we could see some spotty drizzle or maybe a few showers near the metro early this morning. Our chances for the metro will remain low.
Temperatures this morning will start in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but north winds from 15 to 22 mph will create wind chill values in the lower in the upper 20s and lower 30s this morning. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Some data begins to thin the clouds out with some sunshine by midday to afternoon around northern OK and we’ll include this scenario for our forecast.
Later tonight into Tuesday morning the zone of post frontal precip may continue across far southeastern Oklahoma while the northern areas see decreasing clouds and morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. Some patchy frost or a few spots near freezing may be possible across the Oklahoma-Kansas state line region. Wind chill numbers Tuesday morning could start in the mid to upper 20s with Tuesday afternoon highs moving into the mid to even upper 50s.
Wednesday should be the best-looking day with mostly sunny sky and relatively uneventful weather as lows start in the upper 30s and highs finish near 70. But active weather will quickly arrive as the upper air flow will remain from the southwest for the rest of the week with additional rain chances arriving Thursday into Friday before another surface front moves across the state Friday evening. This should be relatively light precipitation and no severe weather would be expected. High pressure at the surface should dominate the approaching weekend with pleasant weather and seasonal temperatures.
Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.