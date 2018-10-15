Wednesday should be the best-looking day with mostly sunny sky and relatively uneventful weather as lows start in the upper 30s and highs finish near 70. But active weather will quickly arrive as the upper air flow will remain from the southwest for the rest of the week with additional rain chances arriving Thursday into Friday before another surface front moves across the state Friday evening. This should be relatively light precipitation and no severe weather would be expected. High pressure at the surface should dominate the approaching weekend with pleasant weather and seasonal temperatures.