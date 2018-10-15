High Tech McDonald's Restaurant Opens In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The grand opening of a Tulsa McDonald's that has been closed for more than a year is happening today.
The opening is taking place at the Pine and Peoria McDonald's. And this is part of a bigger story that's happening to an area with a lot more changes coming soon.
There's a grocery store and a QuikTrip also going in at that intersection.
This McDonald's has been an exercise in patience for its owners, Mike and Luz Gentry.
Public relations supervisor Beth Del Santo tells News On 6 that location was supposed to open last year, but construction pushed it back to February of this year. Then days before the soft opening, the roof caught fire.
Del Santo says it now has technology that's the first of its kind in Oklahoma, a kids play area with interactive touch screens.