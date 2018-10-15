Two Arrested After Marijuana Growing Operation Found In Sperry Home
SPERRY, Oklahoma - Two Sperry residents are arrested after police say they found two marijuana growing operations in their house on Saturday.
They are identified as 27-year-old Shane Remington and 60-year-old Tami Remington.
A Sperry Police report reveals this started with a call concerning a dog bite and when police say there was a strong pot odor coming from inside the dog owner's home, they got a search warrant.
Sperry Police find mature pot plants and “younglings” inside a home with two separate greenhouses. pic.twitter.com/wx2oKCOwVy— Dave Davis (@DaveDavisKOTV) October 15, 2018
Tami and Shane Remington were both booked into the Tulsa County jail on multiple drug complaints and one each for illegally possessing firearm.
In a post on the department's Facebook page, police show what officers found inside the home.
The Remington's arrest reports states police found 7 mature plants and 8 younger plants in two different indoor greenhouses. Police also found Meth, cocaine, scales and other paraphernalia.
Initially, when officers came to the front door and smelled marijuana, the arrest report says Shane Remington explained the odor by saying he had just smoked some pot.