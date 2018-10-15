Police Have Yet To ID Tulsa House Fire Victims
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police are still trying to figure out how three people died after firefighters found their bodies inside a burned Tulsa home early Sunday.
Investigators believe the fire was set intentionally at the home in the 600 block of East Seminole Place.
Firefighters discovered the bodies while fighting the fire. Police say the bodies are so badly burned, it will be difficult to identify them and how they died.
Investigators believe one victim may be a man and another may be a young girl. Neighbors say two men lived in the home.
"This is out of control. It just makes no sense. These guys are peaceful people. They just went to work and came home. They didn't cause any trouble," said Rayna Davis.
Investigators say they don't have any information about a suspect or motive yet. If you know anything about this or can provide any information to police, you are asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.