TULSA, Oklahoma - Northeast Oklahoma breast cancer survivors took to the runway over the weekend for an annual event at Tulsa's Woodland Hills Mall.

There was a special twist this year to the show as each model picked a "co-survivor" to walk with. 

Sandy Louviere is a four year cancer survivor and she choose to walk with her three daughters and it is a moment she says she will never forget. 

"Oh my goodness, it was so special. they got be through everything, through the baldness, the  sickness, everything. I couldn't have done it without them," said Sandy Louviere.

News On 6's Julia Benbrook served as the emcee for this years fashion show.