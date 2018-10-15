News
Breast Cancer Survivors Hold Fashion Show At Tulsa Mall
Monday, October 15th 2018, 7:04 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Northeast Oklahoma breast cancer survivors took to the runway over the weekend for an annual event at Tulsa's Woodland Hills Mall.
There was a special twist this year to the show as each model picked a "co-survivor" to walk with.
Sandy Louviere is a four year cancer survivor and she choose to walk with her three daughters and it is a moment she says she will never forget.
"Oh my goodness, it was so special. they got be through everything, through the baldness, the sickness, everything. I couldn't have done it without them," said Sandy Louviere.
News On 6's Julia Benbrook served as the emcee for this years fashion show.