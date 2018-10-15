News
MS Society Preparing For 'Uncorking The Cure' Tulsa Fundraiser
Monday, October 15th 2018, 8:49 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - There's a big gala coming up in a couple weeks to help support national MS Society research. It's called "Uncorking the Cure."
Brent Patterson with the National MS Society stopped by 6 In The Morning Monday to talk about the fundraiser and the latest MS research.
"Uncorking The Cure" is Thursday, November 2nd at Tulsa's Mayo Hotel.
