Missing Person's Bulletin Issued For Hulbert Man
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking the public help's to locate a missing man. Sammie Brian Henson was reported as a missing person by his family in early August 2018, according to CCSO.
Henson is 46 and is a resident of the Hulbert area in western Cherokee County, a news release states.
The Sheriff's Office said Henson was released from the Cherokee County Detention Center in Tahlequah on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. That is his last "verified location," the release states.
If you know anything about Henson's whereabouts, you are asked to call Investigator David Craig at 918-456-2583.