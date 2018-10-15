TULSA, Oklahoma - Roasted Carrots & Butternut Squash with Shallot and Thyme

Ingredients:

uncooked carrot(s)

3 1⁄2cup(s), peeled, cut into chunks on the bias

uncooked butternut squash

3 1⁄2cup(s), peeled, cubed

uncooked shallot(s)

6 medium, quartered

cooking spray

5 spray(s)

kosher salt

1tsp

ground cinnamon

1⁄2tsp

ground cumin

1⁄2tsp

black pepper

1⁄4tsp

orange zest

1tsp, finely grated

fresh thyme

1Tbsp, chopped

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking pan with parchment paper.

2. Spread carrot, squash and shallot in a single layer on prepared pan and coat with cooking spray; season with salt, cinnamon, cumin and pepper. Roast until well browned, stirring once halfway through cooking, 30-35 minutes. Serve vegetables sprinkled with zest and thyme. Serving size: 1 c