Roasted Carrots & Butternut Squash With Shallot And Thyme
TULSA, Oklahoma - Roasted Carrots & Butternut Squash with Shallot and Thyme
Ingredients:
uncooked carrot(s)
3 1⁄2cup(s), peeled, cut into chunks on the bias
uncooked butternut squash
3 1⁄2cup(s), peeled, cubed
uncooked shallot(s)
6 medium, quartered
cooking spray
5 spray(s)
kosher salt
1tsp
ground cinnamon
1⁄2tsp
ground cumin
1⁄2tsp
black pepper
1⁄4tsp
orange zest
1tsp, finely grated
fresh thyme
1Tbsp, chopped
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking pan with parchment paper.
2. Spread carrot, squash and shallot in a single layer on prepared pan and coat with cooking spray; season with salt, cinnamon, cumin and pepper. Roast until well browned, stirring once halfway through cooking, 30-35 minutes. Serve vegetables sprinkled with zest and thyme. Serving size: 1 c