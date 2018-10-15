News
Sears To Close Store At Woodland Hills Mall In Tulsa
Monday, October 15th 2018, 1:49 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Sears store at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa is one of 142 stores the company will close by the end of the year, according to news release.
Sears Holdings released a list of what it calls unprofitable Kmart and Sears stores it will close by he end of the year. The news comes as the company filed for bankruptcy.
The Sears store in Norman is also on the list to be closed.
The company says the 142 stores are in addition to the previously announced closures of 46 other stores that are expected to be closed by the end of November.
It says liquidation sales at the affected stores should begin shortly.