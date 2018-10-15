Rain Doesn't Put Damper On Jenks Buddy Baseball
JENKS, Oklahoma - The Jenks baseball program held its 12th annual Buddy Baseball game over the weekend. Players "buddy up" with a child on the autism spectrum to help them hit, run, field and have a fun afternoon.
Thanks to the weather, the event had to be moved to the softball indoor facility, but the Trojans say the rain didn't put a damper on this special event.
Jenks Baseball Head Coach Jeff Owens said he was honored to be a part of the event and proud of his players for their roles in mentoring the kids.
"It's neat to see that they continue this relationship on," he said. "It's not just about today."
Some of the players might be apprehensive at first but are always ready to come back after experiencing buddy baseball once.
"We can make them feel like they're our top priority, 'cause they are," said Geovanni Blackshaw, senior catcher. "It's just awesome."