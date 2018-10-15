Sand Springs Police Arrest Man For Larceny
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs police arrested a man accused of stealing credit cards out of a car, then trying to use them at a Walmart.
Police said they arrested Laramie Dobson Fabela October 13, 2018, as he was trying to leave a Walmart without paying for more than $500 worth of merchandise.
They say he also tried to use the stolen cards at the self-check out and an ATM. Police say Fabela had the stolen cards with him when he was arrested. They said the cards were determined to be from a burglary earlier that day.
The 25-year-old man was booked on a misdemeanor complaint of larceny from retailer, three felony complaints of possession of stolen property and three felony complaints of unauthorized use/possession of a credit card.