Tulsa House Fire A Cover Up For Murders, TPD Believes
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have leads, but no suspect, in the murder of three people.
Firefighters found the victims while searching a burning home over the weekend.
Police said they found important evidence in the house with the bodies, but they won't say what led them to decide it's a murder and not just a tragic house fire.
24 hours after the fire, a bear and a balloon are at the front of the burned house.
Police said it appears one of the victims who died there is a young girl.
“We believe the three people were murdered and we're going from there,” said Sergeant Brandon Watkins/
Police confirm one of the dead is Hosea Fletcher, and say he's related to the two other possible victims who have not yet been identified by the medical examiner.
Firefighters found Fletcher's body near the back of the house, where the fire had not yet reached.
The two other bodies were burned, found in the front where the fire was most intense.
“Hosea was from what I understand had a good job, working quite a bit, zero history with us, sounds like a guy who took care of his family and the people that he knows,” said Watkins.
Police believe the fire was set to cover up the murders, but the fire marshal is still working on that angle.
Homicide detectives are asking for any information about the case, even if it seems unrelated.
“We're chasing down every single lead we can come across, going out into the neighborhood to find anyone who might have information and might have seen something,” Watkins said.