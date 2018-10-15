News - Political
Congressman Lucas Endorses Gubernatorial Candidate
An Oklahoma congressman is endorsing Republican Kevin Stitt for governor.
Congressman Frank Lucas says Stitt is the best choice to serve people in rural parts of the state.
In a statement, Lucas says, “When it comes to one of my true passions – agriculture, there is no doubt that Kevin Stitt will serve our state well.”
He adds, “I intend to work with Kevin in bringing in new trade partners as we build upon our already robust agriculture economy.”
Oklahomans will choose a new governor in November.