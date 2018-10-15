Crime
Stigler Teacher Arrested, Accused Of Inappropriate Relationship With Underage Girl
STIGLER, Oklahoma - A Stigler teacher has been arrested, suspected of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Investigators say they received a tip Sunday night that William Self, Jr., was sending inappropriate messages to an underage girl and was trying to set up a meeting.
School officials and local authorities worked together throughout the night to investigate the accusations.
Self was arrested by Stigler police, Haskell County deputies, and the OSBI.
The school district says, “The safety of students is always the top priority of Stigler Schools.”