Sooners Look To Bounce Back After Loss In Texas
NORMAN, Oklahoma - One week after Mike Stoops was fired as OU's defensive coordinator, the Sooners are back in game week mode.
The defense is Ruffin McNeill's responsibility now, and the task for OU? Win at TCU Saturday.
Whenever OU losses, one of the more remarkable stats about Sooner football pops up again. They haven't lost back to back regular season games this century, 1999 was the last time.
And according to Lincoln Riley, there's a recipe for that "bounce back mentality."
The team talked about having more energy in practice this past week after the change at defensive coordinator. They'll need it on the road at TCU.
The Sooners will try to extend their nation-leading 17 true road game winning streak.
Their last loss on the road was in 2014 at TCU.