Memorial Honoring Booker T Washington's First Principal To Be Erected
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsans are honoring the legacy of the first principal of Booker T. Washington High School.
An outdoor memorial to Ellis Walker Woods is being built at the original site of the high school, where OSU Tulsa now sits.
A groundbreaking for the memorial was held on Monday.
“Especially do I want to have the young people learn their history,” said Captola Spiller Dunn, with the Ellis Walker Wood Memorial Committee. “And there will be history at this memorial.”
Woods was principal at Booker T. Washington from 1912 until his death in 1948.