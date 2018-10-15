News
One Dead, One Arrested After Crash In Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow police say one person is dead and another arrested after a deadly crash.
Police say the crash happened at around 6:00 p.m. on 145th East Avenue near 61st Street.
They say a vehicle traveling southbound crossed into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with another vehicle.
One person in the northbound vehicle was killed and the southbound vehicle’s driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, officers say.
Police say three other vehicles were involved in the crash, but no one in any of those vehicles was seriously injured.