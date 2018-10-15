Crime
Tulsa Woman's Jeep Stolen, Allegedly Used In Other Crimes
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman has her Jeep back after police say it was stolen and used in other crimes.
Erin Desposito says she and her husband woke up Friday morning and noticed their Jeep was gone.
A police report was filed and then she says she took to social media asking for people to be on the lookout.
“When I shared my Facebook post and it went viral, just seeing my community like, it was like everybody cared about it as much as I did,” said Desposito.
With help from online tips, police were able to track the Jeep down near 61st and Peoria.
Desposito said on Facebook that police told her the Jeep had been involved in several home break-ins after it was stolen.
Police say a minor was arrested.