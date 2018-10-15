News
Community Food Bank Receives Large Donation From Tyson Foods
TULSA, Oklahoma - Hundreds of families don’t have to worry about their next meal thanks to a big donation from Tyson Foods.
On Monday, the company donated almost 40,000 pounds of food to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
All of the food will go to 50 agencies working to help feed the hungry in Oklahoma.
Several student athletes from the University of Tulsa were on hand to help unload the delivery.
“It’s a special honor that we get to be a part of this event,” said TU head soccer coach Tom McIntosh. “We appreciate it, we appreciate this opportunity. Like I said, it’s an opportunity for us to grow and serve our community.”
The food bank has been partnering with Tyson for several years now.