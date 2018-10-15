Paul Allen, Co-Founder Of Microsoft, Dies At 65
SEATTLE, Washington - Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died Monday at the age of 65, according to a statement by his company, Vulcan Inc., on behalf of the family. Earlier this month, Allen announced that he was again suffering from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Allen's sister, Jody Allen, said in a statement that her brother was "remarkable individual on every level."
"Paul's family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern," Allen said. "For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us — and so many others — we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day."
Vulcan issued a statement saying that everyone who worked with Allen is suffering an "inexpressible loss today."
"Paul's life was diverse and lived with gusto," Vulcan's statement said. "It reflected his myriad interests in technology, music and the arts, biosciences and artificial intelligence, conservation and in the power of shared experience — in a stadium or a neighborhood — to transform individual lives and whole communities."
Allen was a larger-than-life figure in Seattle, where he owned the NFL's Seattle Seahawks. He also owned the Portland Trail Blazers and had a stake in Seattle's Sounders soccer team. Tributes poured in on social media Monday from Seattle leaders, residents and sports stars.
Allen was ranked 44th on Forbes list of billionaires, with a net worth of $21.7 billion.
Allen and Gates met while attending private school in Seattle, and they would later drop out of college together to create a company they called Micro-Soft. They founded the company in 1975 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and their first product was a computer language for hobbyists.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.