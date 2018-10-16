Tulsa Police Says EMSA Medic's Stab Wounds Were Self Inflicted
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say stab wounds suffered by an EMSA medic Monday evening while in a Tulsa convenience store restroom were self inflicted.
Officers were called to the QuikTrip in the 200 block of Gilcrease Museum Road after 10 p.m. about a stabbing. They arrived to find the injured medic who told police he had entered the restroom and was attacked.
The medic was taken to the hospital.
Following the incident EMSA released the following statement:
"This evening, an EMSA medic was attacked while on post at a convenience store in Tulsa. The medic was transported to the hospital by EMSA. At this point our focus is on well-being of the medic and their family. Tulsa Police is investigating, and EMSA is cooperating fully. We thank our fellow first responders for their quick action and care. There is no further information available at this time."
Police say after reviewing surveillance video, evidence at the scene as well talking with the medic, investigators determined the medic's wounds were self inflicted.
Police say during their investigation, officers did not find any potential suspects and the incident is no longer an active investigation.