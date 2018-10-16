Our upper air pattern will remain from the southwest for the next few days. A closed type low developing across the desert southwest should remain cut-off from the main flow for another day or so before weakening as it remains to the west of our area through the period. A stout looking upper level trough is likely to move across the Canadian Rockies Thursday and enter the northern Plains Friday. As this feature moves into the upper Midwest Friday into Saturday, a surface front will move across Oklahoma bringing north winds and pleasant weather into the state. The air mass behind the front is not expected to be a true Canadian deal, so the temps this weekend should be rather pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s for afternoon highs after morning lows in the 40s.