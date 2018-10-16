Cold Start Before Temps Rise In 50s Across Northeast Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Frost and freeze warnings are currently underway across far northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas this morning with clear sky and light wind allowing temps to drop to near freezing in these areas. More cloud cover is located across the metro into southern Oklahoma, including the I-40 region, where temps are running 7 to 12 degrees warmer compared to the north. A few showers may also continue across far southern Oklahoma and north Texas this morning but should remain south of the metro and northern Oklahoma this morning. Later today, there is a slight chance that a few showers may migrate more northward than currently advertised. Our chances will remain low to the north and higher across southern Oklahoma.
Temperatures should rebound into the mid to upper 50s north and the lower 50s south today before climbing to near the 65 to 70 range Wednesday along with some sunshine and pleasant conditions north and rain chances south. Our next system is expected to rapidly expand into the state Thursday night into Friday bringing some rain and thunder chances eastern Oklahoma. This is not expected to be a major storm system for us. A surface front is likely to expand southeastward Friday bringing pleasant and dry conditions into the state this weekend.
Our upper air pattern will remain from the southwest for the next few days. A closed type low developing across the desert southwest should remain cut-off from the main flow for another day or so before weakening as it remains to the west of our area through the period. A stout looking upper level trough is likely to move across the Canadian Rockies Thursday and enter the northern Plains Friday. As this feature moves into the upper Midwest Friday into Saturday, a surface front will move across Oklahoma bringing north winds and pleasant weather into the state. The air mass behind the front is not expected to be a true Canadian deal, so the temps this weekend should be rather pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s for afternoon highs after morning lows in the 40s.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.