Crime
Inmate From Tulsa Walks Away From Stringtown Prison
Tuesday, October 16th 2018, 3:12 AM CDT
Updated:
ATOKA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Authorities are looking for an inmate who walked out of the Mack Alford Correctional Facility in Stringtown Monday morning.
He is identified as 35-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was serving time for convictions out of Tulsa County for possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a controlled substance, having a stolen vehicle, and committing a felony with a firearm.
He was booked into Mac Alford, a minimum security prison, in August. The prison houses more than 800 inmates
If seen, the Department of Corrections asked you to call their Escapee Hot Line at 866-363-1119.