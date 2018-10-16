OOLOGAH, Oklahoma - Next week, October 22nd through the 26th, Oologah's Municipal Court is holding a "Food For Fines" warrant amnesty program.

Those who have outstanding warrants can go to Town Hall at 225 Alta Avenue, without fear of being arrested and bring non-perishable food items to lower their fines.

You can get a $10 credit per food item up to $200.

The food items will be given to the local food bank at the Oologah United Methodist Church.