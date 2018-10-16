TPD Warns Of 'Puffing' On Cold Mornings
TULSA, Oklahoma - With cold temperatures this week a lot of people might think about leaving their vehicle running in their driveway so it will warm up.
Tulsa Police remind drivers say "puffing" is not a good idea, because criminals are waiting for a chance to steal your vehicle.
Police have a message for those drivers, it's not a matter of if your car gets stolen, it's a matter of when. They say someone might see the tailpipes of a vehicle warming up and within five seconds, they can take off in your vehicle.
So far this year, police have worked more than 3,000 reports of auto theft and many of those cases involve people who left their vehicles running in an effort to either warm up or cool down the vehicle.
Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell says drivers are taking an expensive risk.
"They can take that and sell it off to a chop shop or just joyride in it and you'll find it later burned in a field," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell.
Officers say the best way to warm up a vehicle, is merely to get in and start driving.