Oklahoma City Thunder Kick Off Season In Oakland Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - NBA's 73rd season starts Tuesday as the Oklahoma City Thunder take on Kevin Durant and his champs on national television, and not knowing whether Russell Westbrook will play.
Officials confirm Russell traveled with the team but his playing could be a game time decision. It has not been confirmed whether or not he will play.
Always subject to change and likely a much firmer update will come tomorrow after shootaround, but Russell Westbrook is listed as out against the Warriors in the game notes. Also, Steven Adams is listed as questionable with lower back stiffness.— Royce Young (@royceyoung) October 15, 2018
News 9 Thunder reporter Steve McGehee will bring you live reports from Oakland on Tuesday.
Wheels up real soon for Oakland, Here we go again! #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/R4oHlnz2c3— Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) October 15, 2018
To help get you started, here are the first 3 games:
Game 1: 9:30 tip at Golden State, Andre Roberson and Steven Adams were listed as questionable on Monday's injury list. On the Warriors side, Shaun Livingston is questionable with foot soreness.
Game 2: A 9:30 tip with the new-look Los Angeles Clippers.
Game 3: Sunday's home opener, Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Sacramento Kings at 6.