Tulsa Health Department Offers Safe Heating Tips
TULSA, Oklahoma - With temps dropping into the 30s across northeast Oklahoma some people are turning on their heaters for the first time this season.
The Tulsa Health Department is encouraging what they are calling "safe heating measures."
The department says there are some popular sources of heat that are just not safe to use.
Like gas cooking stoves. They should never be used to heat your home because it could start a fire or bring on carbon monoxide poisoning. And open flame gas heaters could also be harmful if not used properly.
Others turn to space heaters, but the department says they are not legally considered to be a primary heat source and should be used to supplement permanent heat sources. If you have to use them, keep the heater at least three feet from anything that could burn, such as bedding, curtains or clothing.
The health department says they are willing to come out and check your heater to make sure it is safe. They say it this is the perfect time to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they have fresh batteries.