News
Prayer Vigil Today For Three Tulsa Homicide Victims
Tuesday, October 16th 2018, 6:22 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - There is a prayer vigil planned for today to remember the victims of Tulsa's recent triple homicide.
The bodies were discovered Sunday following a fire at the home. This evening, we're told some members of the church community are set to meet to talk and prayer with friends, family and those in the neighborhood.
Police Chaplin Lemuel Taylor is there for Tulsans in the toughest of times, but this time, it's his own family. He says his grandson, Ramon Brown, great granddaughter and a cousin Hosea Fletcher were all killed over the weekend.
Firefighters discovered the three bodies while fighting the fire Sunday morning.
The prayer vigil is set for 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Seminole Place.