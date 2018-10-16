Police In Nowata County Search For Man After Altercation, Chase
NOWATA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Police look for a man following a dangerous encounter with a South Coffeyville police officer early Tuesday.
Nowata Police in a post on their Facebook page, say Eric Whitney is familiar to them and now has a felony warrant out of South Coffeyville on top of existing warrants, after nearly injuring an officer during a pursuit and altercation..
They say a South Coffeyville Police officer made contact with him and pulled his car over. After a struggle, police say Eric Whitney got back into his car and drove off while that officer was still holding on to him. Police say that officer is going to be OK.
Nowata Police want you to be on the lookout for Eric Whitney, their Most Wanted who nearly injured a police officer during a chase. pic.twitter.com/J4nGXCOCwC— Dave Davis (@DaveDavisKOTV) October 16, 2018
Police say Whitney drove through yards, over sidewalks and even tried to jump some railroad tracks, which disabled his car. They say Whitney got out and ran off.
Officers say Eric Whitney was last seen heading into Coffeyville, Kansas but could also be headed to Delaware in Nowata County, where he lives.
Police say if you see him, call 911 and don't try to approach him.