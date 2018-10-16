News
Candidate Jason Nichols Talks With 6 In The Morning
Tuesday, October 16th 2018, 8:18 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Democrat Jason Nichols, who is running for Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional district, sat down Tuesday with 6 In The Morning to discuss issues facing Oklahomans.
Last week, 6 In The Morning talked with Republican 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, who is running for another term.
Tuesday, Mullin's opponent and the Mayor of Tahlequah, Jason Nichols stopped by.
Election day is Tuesday, November 6th.