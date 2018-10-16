Crime
Hominy Teen Reports Attempted Abduction
HOMINY, Oklahoma - Hominy police are looking for a man after a teenage girl said she was nearly abducted Tuesday.
The 18-year-old Hominy High School student said she was walking to school when a man in a white truck pulled up and asked her to come up to the truck.
The girl said the man got out and grabbed her hoodie and tried to pull her into the truck. She told police she was able to get loose and that the man sped off.
The student described the suspect as a tan skinned male, 20-30 years old, bald head with a dark, bushy beard. The truck was described as a newer white pickup, possibly two doors.
If you have any information on a possible suspect, you are asked to call Chief Martin at 918-885-4545. You can remain anonymous.