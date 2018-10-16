Station 35
Russell Westbrook Out, Steven Adams Game-Time Decision Versus Golden State
Tuesday, October 16th 2018, 1:30 PM CDT
OAKLAND, Calif. - Russell Westbrook will not play in Tuesday night's season opener in Oakland versus the Golden State Warriors, News 9's Steve McGehee has confirmed.
A decision on whether Steven Adams will play will be made later in the day, probably a game-time decision. Thunder head coach Billy Donovan said Adams felt stiffness in his lower back at practice Sunday and missed Monday's practice.
The Thunder tip-off the season versus the Warriors at 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City stays in California for a Friday night tilt versus the new-look Los Angeles Clippers before coming home for their home opener versus Sacramento, Sunday at 6.