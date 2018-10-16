Crime
Tulsa Police: Daughter Shot Trying To Stop Fight Between Father, Brother
Tuesday, October 16th 2018, 2:06 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a woman was shot while trying to stop a fight between her father and brother Tuesday afternoon.
The call came in at about 1:50 p.m. on October 16, 2018. It happened in the 1600 block of North Boston Place, which is near Pine and Boston.
Tulsa Police Captain Mike Williams said the investigation indicates a man was arguing with his son when he pulled a gun. Williams said the man's daughter stepped between him and the man's step son and she was shot. Williams said it appears the bullet went through the woman's hand and chest and struck the younger man in the leg.
EMSA took both shooting victims to the hospital. We don't know their conditions.
Police took the father into custody.