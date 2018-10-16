News
Rogers County Deputies Find Lost Dog Wearing 'Service Animal' Vest
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Deputies with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office have found a blonde German Shepherd wearing a service animal vest.
The dog was found Tuesday afternoon at a cemetery at E/W 320 and N/S 4200 Roads between Talala and Chelsea, according to the department's Facebook page. There was no sign of an owner.
Deputy Robert Norman and Major Coy Jenkins are calling the dog "Nacho" after gaining his trust with Nacho Bugle chips. They are taking him to a veterinarian to check for a microchip.
If anyone knows who the dog belongs to, you are asked to call the Rogers County Sheriff's Office at 918-342-9700.