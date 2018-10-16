News
Tulsa Elementary School Has New Library, Storm Shelter
TULSA, Oklahoma - Students and staff cut the ribbon on a new addition to Tulsa’s Whitman Elementary School on Tuesday.
The school now has a new library, which also doubles as a safe room that can hold all students and staff members.
The principal says that before the new shelter, kids had to scatter to bathrooms and closets throughout the school during severe storms.
“For us all to be able to be in here together and I have my eyes on everyone, it gives you a lot more peace to know that everybody is here, to be able to be safe,” said Principal Kimberly Blakney.
The new library was paid for through a bond issue passed by voters in 2015.