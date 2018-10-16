Sapulpa Animal Shelter Struggling With Overcrowding
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Employees at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter say they are so overcrowded that the euthanasia list is on a day-to-day basis.
Community members and non-profits are stepping up to help.
A local non-profit stepped up to save five dogs from being euthanized just hours before a deadline set by animal control.
Employees at the shelter say it’s a daily struggle getting the animals adopted and into good homes before it’s too late.
They say the shelter isn’t just packed, it’s at double capacity – holding almost 100 cats in spaces reserved for 50 and 30 dogs and puppies in kennels big enough for 16.
“This has been the worst year, I believe, for us being this full and me having to constantly say, ‘Hey, I’m going to have to euthanize if we don’t move animals out,’” said Mary Ruhl. “I feel like I am doing it every week.”
Employees say they are doing everything they can to keep up, but the animals just keep coming.
The place where the shelter used to spay and neuter animals closed in September. The shelter had to raise their adoption prices so they could start paying a vet to take care of those procedures, but the price hike has made adoptions even tougher.
“Right now, it is a day-to-day basis on the euth list. If they move dogs out or cats out and something comes in tomorrow and it fills up my space, then I’m going to have to do it all over again,” said Ruhl. “We don’t want to euthanize here. We want to try to save them as much as we can.”
If you would like to adopt any of these animals, contact the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. You can also check out their Facebook page.