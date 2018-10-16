News
Founder Of Popular Oklahoma Restaurant Passes Away
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsans are remembering the founder of an Oklahoma original.
Ron Baber, the founder of Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili, passed away early this morning.
His children say he leaves behind a legacy of hard work and love.
“He got to do his dream. That was his dream to own his own restaurant,” said Rhonda Hager, Baber’s daughter. “Family was everything to him. When you see our family, we’re together. We like being together and that’s because my dad raised this big bunch of fun-loving, good people.”
Baber opened the first “Ron’s” at 15th and Harvard in 1975. There are now 20 locations in Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas.
Baber was 83 years old.