Crime
Thieves Arrested In Wagoner County Thanks To Observant Neighbor
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - An alert neighbor leads to a burglary arrest in Wagoner County.
The neighbor called the Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle parked in their neighbor’s driveway Monday night that didn’t belong.
A deputy arrived and saw two people inside the home with flashlights and ordered them to come out with their hands up.
Anthony Whitney and a teenager were taken into custody.
Deputies say Whitney admitted to stealing items from the house and those items were given back to the victim.