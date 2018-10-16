News
Tulsa County D.A. Candidates Attend Forum
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The two candidates for Tulsa County District Attorney came together at a forum ahead of next month’s election.
Incumbent Steve Kunzweiler will face off against Democrat Jenny Proehl-Day.
A key topic at the forum was the role prosecutors play in ending Oklahoma’s high incarceration rates.
“We know a lot of that is a result of tough-on-crime policies that occur within statute, but also within District Attorneys’ offices,” said Nicole McAfee with ACLU of Oklahoma. “So, paying attention to what D.A.’s are talking about is really important to changing that.”
Tuesday’s event was co-hosted by the ACLU of Oklahoma’s Campaign for Smart Justice.