Glenpool Soccer Complex Dedicated Tuesday
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - The Glenpool soccer complex is now finished.
A dedication ceremony was held Tuesday at the South County Recreation Center.
The complex includes six fields, a concession area, and restrooms.
The city says the project is an important part of the quality of life in Glenpool and a place to welcome visitors.
“We try to use this as an economic development tool and we want people to come into our city,” said Glenpool Mayor Tim Fox. “We want them to see our city and see the amenities we’re bringing into our city, and this being one of them.”
The project cost more than one million dollars, partially paid for by Vision 2025 funds and Glenpool’s 2011 construction bond funds.